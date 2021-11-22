TV Tech's Special Guide to Virtualized Playout

During the past two years, the M&E industry’s transition to the cloud has enabled television to quickly adapt to a scenario that was nearly invisible to viewers. Despite how the shutdown affected live production, most viewers were unaware of the hurdles stations faced in providing continuous news coverage as well as continuing to produce scripted programming.

The pandemic has demonstrated to us the advantages the cloud and IP bring to increasing the flexibility and reliability of providing linear and on-demand programming anywhere, anytime, on any device. And the advances made over the past two years as vendors have responded to the challenges and changing environment have brought more confidence to enterprises that are seeking to phase out their SDI-based facilities.

In this month’s ebook, we explore how the concept of virtualized playout has changed over the past two years and take a look at the evolution and future of cloud for TV. The ebook is available here.