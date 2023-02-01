Spanish Broadcaster Demonstrates Role Of 5G Live Multi-Cam Cloud-Based News Production

BARELONA—Spanish public broadcaster betevé recently successfully used TVU Networks’ cloud-native ecosystem for live multi-camera news production via a private 5G network as part of Spain’s 5G Catalonia project.

The project, one of several 5G pilot development grants awarded by Red.es as a means to advance 5G transmission in the Barcelona region, saw betevé synchronize, edit and distribute multiple live audio and video signals for its “btv notícies migdia” newscast over a private 5G network.

The cloud-native TVU Networks ecosystem consisted of TVU One 5G mobile transmitters, the TVU Producer live video production platform and the TVU Anywhere mobile app, enabling the video contribution and editing of up to five live signals from betevé robotic, studio and cell phone cameras, TVU Networks said.

The project demonstrated the expansive capacity of the TVU ecosystem within a 5G network as well as the ability to transport and edit multiple HD signals remotely while supporting high-quality, low-latency broadcast output, the company said.

Bonded cellular connections, sub-second latency and increased signal quality of TVU’s technology provide underpinned the live multi-camera workflow, the company said.

The low latency of TVU solutions over 5G made it possible to conduct live interviews for "btv notícies migdia" without signal delays. It also enabled remote control of robotic cameras. 5G’s high-capacity bandwidth enabled multiple HD signals to be delivered simultaneously, it said.

Spanish broadcasters La Xarxa and betevé produced the content, sending the live broadcast over a 5G network made available by telecom providers Cellnex Telecom, Grupo Masmovil and Lenovo. Spanish telco consulting firm Nae handled project management for the pilot.

With TVU Anywhere, betevé and La Xarxa synchronized the video and audio over a cloud-based server. Once in the cloud, the various camera signals were switched using the TVU Producer remote production system. The remote news content was then distributed to the internet, social networks and downloaded to betevé's broadcast studio. At the studio, the cloud-produced video was integrated with the rest of the content in the DTT broadcast, TVU Networks said.

“TVU’s cloud-based tools in combination with 5G private networks and mobile transmitters provide the ultimate flexibility and reliability for remote live event production because they remove any concern about bandwidth availability and signal delays during the event,” said betevé director Sergi Vicente.