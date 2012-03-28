Source Cable of Canada Delivers Data and VOD With Harmonic EdgeQAM



SAN JOSE, CALIF.: Harmonic announced that Canadian cable television provider Source Cable has deployed Harmonic’s NSG 9000 HectoQAM in its headend, allowing the cable provider to increase the speed of its Internet/data services and add new video-on-demand services.



HectoQAM features a modular design with hot-swappable RF-QAM modules, allowing Source Cable to easily grow the number of service groups, and more than quadruple the QAM capacity for existing service groups, without any rewiring or disruption to operations. This straightforward scalability is achieved through a pay-as-you-grow architecture that allows for expansion through firmware licenses as business needs evolve.



The Harmonic HectoQAM solution delivers up to 648 QAM RF channels of cable TV services, including high-speed Internet, VOD, switched digital video or video broadcast. System integration and training for the HectoQAM platform was completed by Capella Telecommunications, a Harmonic distributor and system integrator located in Canada.





