SoundField unveils software version of UPM-1 stereo-to-5.1 upmix processor

SoundField launched a software version of its UPM-1 stereo-to-5.1 upmix processor at IBC2010.

Originally released in hardware form at IBC2008, the UPM-1 has already been adopted by major broadcasters such as Sky, SIS Live and NDR as a way to generate realistic-sounding, broadcast-quality 5.1 surround sound when only a stereo mix is available.

While the hardware UPM-1 is well-suited to live broadcast applications, the new plug-in version is designed for post-production workflows. It is available in VST (PC and Mac), RTAS (PC and Mac) and Mac-only AU formats. It, like the hardware original, is intended for HD broadcasters who need to ensure that all of their material is transmitted in fold-down-compatible 5.1 surround, including archive stereo material, effects and jingles.

The UPM-1 plug-in is currently scheduled to ship in October 2010.