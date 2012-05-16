Sorenson Squeeze 8.5 Encoding Upgraded



SAN DIEGO, CALIF.: Sorenson Media announced the immediate availability of Sorenson Squeeze 8.5. The new version provides optimization for MP4, QuickTime (MOV), WebM and Matroska (MKV). Parallel rather than sequential processing now drives the Squeeze engine. A significant re-architecture enables the application to systematically break decoded, compressed video files into separate content chunks and partition these simultaneously across multiple CPUs for processing.



In internal benchmark tests, the re-architected Squeeze 8.5 has demonstrated speed increases averaging 200 percent faster than the prior version, Squeeze 8.



Sorenson also collaborated with Intel engineers to optimize Squeeze 8.5 for Intel’s Quick Sync platform and codec, including optimization for Intel’s second- and third-gen processors. Adaptive bitrate encoding is now processed in parallel, rather than sequentially. Each rendition can be spread across multiple CPUs, resulting in 200 percent faster encodes on average. Squeeze 8.5 also allows users to choose how to throttle CPU encoding via a slider bar, including devoting up to 100 percent of the user’s system resources to a particular encode.



Sorenson Squeeze 8.5 and 8.5 Pro are now available for $799 and $999, respectively, for new Squeeze customers. It is also available for a limited time as a free upgrade for customers of Sorenson Squeeze 8.





