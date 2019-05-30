Sony to Shut Down ULTRA 4K Streaming Service
While some major players are getting ready to launch their own streaming service, Sony Pictures is closing the door on its own. It has been reported that ULTRA, Sony Pictures’ Home Entertainment streaming service for 4K TV and movies that launched in 2016, will shut down on July 26. According to the report, the online service had not been accepting new accounts, purchases or digital code redemptions since April 18.
To read the full story, visit HD Report.
