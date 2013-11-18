Sony Sells 1 Million PS4s in First 24 Hours

TOKYO —Sony Computer Entertainment announced that the launch of the PlayStation 4 computer entertainment system resulted in 1 million units sold through during the first 24 hours after it became available on November 15, 2013 in the United States and Canada.



“Sales remain very strong in North America, and we expect continued enthusiasm as we launch the PlayStation 4 in Europe and Latin America on Nov. 29,” said Andrew House, president and group CEO for Sony Computer Entertainment, Inc.