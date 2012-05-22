Sony secures 'most significant' bulk order from Global TV

In a deal described by Sony as one of its most significant of recent times, Global Television, an Australian provider of outsourced television production services, has purchased 24 Sony HDC2400 camera chains from Sony Australia's Professional Solutions Division. The acquisition adds to Global's fleet of over 140 Sony HDC series cameras.

Garry Rhodin, general manager of Sony Australia's Professional Solutions Division, said, "As one of the region's most forward thinking service providers, Global TV is further expanding its camera fleet to meet the market's growing needs for HD coverage, and the HDC2400 meets these requirements perfectly."

Sony's HDC2400 HD camera chain is a member of the company's flagship HDC2000 series of HD cameras featuring 3G SMPTE fiber connection, 2/3in CCD and 16-bit A/D converter.

Geoff Rudder, Global Television's general manager, said Global's new HDC2400s will predominantly be used in the coverage of major Australian sporting events, OB environments, stadiums and event venues.

"When you offer the type of broadcast services Global TV does, the picture quality and reliability of the cameras we use are paramount. We have a close working relationship with Sony which, in addition to the quality of Sony equipment, also allows us access to the broadcast industry's leading service and support resources."