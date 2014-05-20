Sony Releases 4K Media Player

NEW YORK—Sony has announced the pricing and availability of its 4K Ultra HD Media Player, compatible with any Sony 4K Ultra HD TV or 4K Ultra HD projector.

The FMP-X10 will retail for $699 and is available now for pre-ordering online. It officially becomes available July 15, but customers who pre-order the player between now and July 15 will save $200. It can be ordered at store.sony.com as well as at Sony stores and other authorized dealers nationwide.

The media player has 1 TB of built-in storage and also supports Sony’s TRILUMINOUS Color display technology. Users can download, stream and store more than 200 titles from Sony’s Video Unlimited 4K service as well as stream 4K content from Netflix. Sony says its library is the world’s largest repository of 4K content and includes such recent titles as “American Hustle” and “The Monuments Men.” Over 50 titles in the library are available to customers at no charge.