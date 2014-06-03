Sony Pictures Signs with Rentrack for TV Data

PORTLAND, ORE–Sony Pictures Television, has signed an agreement with Rentrak, in which the Portland, Ore.-based company will provide measurement information from its national, local and newly-released national syndication TV services. The agreement will give Sony access to Rentrak’s complete TV audience behavior insights in all 210 TV markets. Rentrak tracks viewer data on movies and TV everywhere. The deal represents Rentrak’s first contract with a major film and TV studio.

“We were looking for more information about how our programs are performing in local markets and the ability to give deeper information to our station and advertising clients,” said Sony Pictures Television’s President of Advertiser Sales, Strategy & Research Amy Carney. “Having the insight at a national level from set-top box data gives us stable measurement of our programming. Rentrak’s aggressive investment and innovation to provide a modern measurement system deserves the industry’s full support as a key selling and buying currency.”



“We cultivated a strong relationship with the Sony Pictures Television team to create reporting that supports their production, distribution and advertising needs,” said Rentrak’s Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman Bill Livek. “We look forward to providing Sony with stable and predictive TV information that will help them better understand the TV viewer.”