Sony Nabs Hybrik’s New Cloud-Based System
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIF.—Hybrik has launched a new cloud-based service that is designed to provide transcoding, quality control, accelerated file transfer, large-scale storage and streaming. In addition, the company has announced that Sony DADC New Media Solutions has acquired the Hybrik system.
Hybrik founder and CTO Ove Bjelke-Holtermann designed the transcoding and quality control engine for the system. It features integrated online services for scaling and can be controlled through a public API. It is also based on Amazon’s AWS cloud platform.
At Sony, the Hbrik system will be integrated into Sony’s Ven.ue platform, a software-as-a-service platform that provides consumer experiences and content delivery to a variety of devices and distribution points. All media processing occurs inside Sony’s Virtual Private Cloud.
