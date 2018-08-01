Sony Introduces Master Series TVs With Netflix Calibrated Mode

Sony introduced a pair of TVs under a new top-of-the-line Master series, positioning them as a reflection of its end-to-end (or “lens to living room”) commitment to picture quality.

Sony A9F

The A9F OLED and Z9F LED feature a Sony-exclusive Netflix Calibrated Mode that’s better able to reproduce what content creators see during video production, executives from both companies said during a press event in New York on Tuesday. They likened the mode to the pro-grade monitors used during video post-production.

Both TVs, which will come in 55- and 65-inch sizes, feature Sony’s X1 Ultimate processor with object-based enhancement technology, first previewed during CES in January. They also include Dolby Vision and HDR10 support, while the Acoustic Surface Audio technology adds a center-channel speaker for more accurate sound reproduction.

The X-Wide Angle technology is designed to ensure picture and color quality remain consistent regardless of the viewing angle, while X-Motion Clarity reduces motion blur.

Pricing was not revealed. Shipping is slated for fall.

Sony Z9F

There was much talk of Sony’s commitment to “Kando” during the presser, a Japanese term for the act of evoking an emotional response. During a Q&A hosted by actress Alison Haislip, Bill Baggelaar, Sony Pictures senior VP of technology production and post-production technologies; Cheryl Goodman, Sony’s communications head; Scott Mirer, Netflix’s VP of device partner ecosystem; and Zack Estrin, producer of Netflix’s “Lost in Space,” waxed poetic on the Master series’ ability to deliver the experience the creator originally intended.

Noted Mirer on the reasoning behind Netflix’s long-standing partnership with Sony: “We reach our members through these devices. The stories have more impact when they do a better job of bringing that story to them in all its glory and intent.”

