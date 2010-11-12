Sony HD cameras capture World Series for Fox

The 2010 the 2010 World Series on Fox Sports was broadcast with Sony HD cameras supplied by Game Creek Video and its "Dynasty" HD mobile production truck unit for the games in Arlington Stadium in Texas, and NCP (a division of NEP Broadcasting) for the games in San Francisco.

Both production companies used at least 20 Sony cameras per game, made up of a combination of HDC-1500R and HDC-1550R multiformat cameras, as well as Sony professional LCD monitors.

Pat Sullivan, president of Game Creek Video, said Sony HD technology has proved to be very reliable for such high-profile productions and the equipment offers an extremely high level of production flexibility and image quality.