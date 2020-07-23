Sony Gear Becomes Choice of AP News Crews

SAN DIEGO—Sony Electronics and the Associated Press are teaming up, with the two sides announcing that Sony will now serve as the exclusive imaging products and support provider for AP News photographers and video journalists globally.

Sony products that will be provided to the AP’s roster of journalists include the full-frame mirrorless Alpha cameras, 4K XDCAM video cameras and an assortment of Sony’s 57 E-mount lenses, including G Master models.

This will mark the first time that AP’s video journalists and photographers will be equipped with the same brand of cameras, according to the official announcement. This is meant to enable collaboration among the news agency’s journalists.

“Sony’s history of innovation aligns well with the AP’s, and with our vision for the future of video journalism,” said Derl McCrudden, AP deputy managing editor for visual and digital journalism. “AP is committed to providing the best imagery to our member news organizations and customers across the globe. Adopting Sony’s cutting-edge equipment and technology allows us to do that, by enabling our photographers and video journalists to be faster and more flexible, ultimately creating better visual journalism.”

In addition to the products, Sony and AP plan to collaborate on improving workflow and efficiency of field operations, including testing 5G capabilities.