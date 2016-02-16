Sony Brings 4K to Montclair State University

MONTCLAIR, N.J.—When Montclair State University’s new School of Communications and Media Building opens in the spring of 2017, it will feature the latest in Sony 4K and HD technology, as well as professional training, as part of a strategic, long-term partnership with Sony.

Montclair State University's Dean Gurskis and Sony's Shigeki Ishizuka touring the site of the University's new School of Communication and Media building (PRNewsFoto/Sony Electronics)

Modeled after Sony’s Digital Motion Picture Center on its studio in Culver City, Calif., Montclair State’s new facility will feature 4K facilities and tools—including Sony laser projectors, studio cameras, production switchers and monitors—as a training and educational resource for students and production professionals. It will also serve as a location for Sony to host business development events, conduct training and promote new technologies.

Another facet of this new alliance will have Sony allowing Montclair State communication and media students to attend the annual NAB Show, as well as creating internships, mentoring and training programs for them.

“For years to come, the initiative will generate and deliver widely beneficial educational, business and career-development opportunities for our communication and media students, as well as film and broadcast industry professionals in New Jersey and New York City,” said Susan A. Cole, Montclair State University president.