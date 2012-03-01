Sonnet Fusion plays key role

Sonnet Technologies announced that its Fusion D400QR5 four-drive RAID 5 SATA storage system played a key role in the post-production editing process for "Hell and Back Again," the Academy Award-nominated documentary describing the experience of a U.S. soldier wounded in Afghanistan. The feature-length film was directed by Danfung Dennis, a renowned photojournalist whose still photographs have been published in Newsweek, TIME, The New York Times, The Washington Post, and numerous other well-known newspapers and periodicals.

Already a winner of the World Cinema Grand Jury Award for Documentary and the World Cinema Cinematography Award at the 2011 Sundance Film Festival, "Hell and Back Again" reveals the devastating impact a Taliban machine-gun bullet has on the life of 25-year-old U.S. Army Sgt. Nathan Harris. The film seamlessly transitions from stunning war reportage to an intimate, visceral portrait of one man's personal struggle at home in North Carolina, where Harris confronts the physical and emotional difficulties of readjusting to civilian life with the love and support of his wife, Ashley.

For the editing task, Dennis converted his raw HD camera footage to Apple ProRes 422 HQ files using the Compressor application on a 2.93GHz MacBook Pro. The files could then be stored in the Sonnet Fusion D400QR5 unit, which was configured with four 2TB drives and set at RAID 5 for an optimal combination of maximum performance and secure redundancy. When evaluating storage systems for the project, Dennis chose the D400QR5 for its ability to support up to four 2TB drives, as well as its flexible and fast quad interface options for connecting to the MacBook Pro. This enabled him to work with files directly off the storage system using the Final Cut Pro editing application.