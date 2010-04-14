Softel wins Broadcast Engineering Excellence Runner-up Award

Softel has been awarded Broadcast Engineering's Excellence Award in the runner-up category for its implementation of a digital subtitling workflow based on Softel Swift vTX at London's The Mill.

The Mill's dedicated subtitling and captioning operation, Adtext, offers broadcast-quality subtitling and distribution to advertising clients. The decision to move from a tape-based operation to a file-based workflow was taken with the dual aims of streamlining the subtitling procedure, making it easier for the team, while lowering operating costs with a reduced hardware overhead.

Eliminating risk in subtitle transmission, Swift vTX supports easy multichannel delivery and regional distribution through file-based workflows and integrates readily into multiformat environments with a broad range of video servers and automation/workflow systems.