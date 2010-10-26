SMPTE to Offer Online Access to Standards Documents

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.: Starting in November, standards documents from the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers will be available online. Users will have online access to all relevant documents through a password-protected Web site, plus access to new documents as soon as they are published.



Subscriptions will be available to individuals and institutions, member or non-member, with discounted rates for individual and sustaining SMPTE members. The individual member rate will be reduced from the CD subscription rate.



SMPTE said it will discontinue distribution of standards and other documents on CD. All existing subscribers who would normally have received the October 2010 CD-ROM as part of their subscription will receive access to the online service until the anniversary date of their subscription.

-- DMcA