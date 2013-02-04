SMPTE requests tech paper proposals

The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE) is looking for proposals for technical papers for the SMPTE 2013 Technical Conference & Exhibition, Oct. 22-24 in Hollywood, CA.

According to SMPTE, proposed papers must be informational and must address technical theory, research, innovation, application or practice specific to the evolving technologies associated with the industry.

Among the topics SMPTE suggests should be considered are: 4K, accessibility, ACES, 3G infrastructure, BXF, cinematography and post tools and trends, compression, digital intermediates, MXF, metadata, stereoscopic 3-D and UltraHD, and digital audio, including loudness and lip sync errors.

SMPTE requests that those who are interested in presenting to submit a topic heading, paper title, and a one-page abstract of 50 to100 words to SMPTE through its online content submission tool EDAS.