SMPTE Report: Flow Management Over Pro Media Networks

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.—A new report from a SMPTE study group examining the management of content flowing across a professional media IP network looks at existing and future flow management technologies and recommends a series of steps to move the industry forward.

Howard Lukk

"Based on the expertise of SMPTE members and input from across the industry, the report offers a solid foundation on which to build future standards work—and thereby accelerate the industry's shift toward more efficient, scalable, agile and flexible IP infrastructures and workflows," said Howard Lukk, SMPTE director of engineering and standards, in a press release announcing the report.

Flow management refers to the mechanism to control real-time media flows across a fabric of Ethernet switches from senders to receivers.

The 52-page document, “Report of the Study Group in Flow Management in Professional Media Networks,” addresses:

· Current and future technologies for media content flow management;

· User requirements for professional media networks (PMN);

· Where current standards and specs stand;

· Holes in existing standardization;

· Recommendations for SMPTE standards work on a QoS profile, congestion management and authentication; and

· The need to harmonize existing device control protocol standards.

The report also offers recommendations for the broader media industry on flow switching methods, control of software defined networks (SDN) and anomaly detection.

The report is available on the SMPTE website.