SMPTE Releases ‘Moving Images’ Documentary Trailer

LOS ANGELES—The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers has released the trailer for the documentary ‘Moving Images.’ The film is a SMPTE film project that chronicles the history of motion-imaging technology.

The film already has more than 48 hours of interview footage and archival materials from the past 100 years to help investigate the influence of art and science on one another, to introduce the engineers and artists working behind the scenes, to highlight craftspeople who have changed the way media is consumed, and to explore future possibilities of innovation. In addition to interviews with top members of the industry, the film will have never-before-seen footage of people and things that shaped motion-imaging technology.

Writer/director Chris Kenneally developed the initial treatment for the documentary in 2013, with Howard Lukk then coming in to complete the script and direct the film. Barbara Lange and Pete Ludé are serving as executive producers; Randall P. Dark is the film’s producer.

SMPTE raised more than $80,000 for the project through an Indiegogo campaign, as well as direct donations from corporations and individuals. However, to complete production of the full feature, the filmmakers are still in need of additional funds.

To find out more, visit www.smpte.org.

You can watch the ‘Moving Images’ trailer below.

SMPTE Centennial: Moving Images Documentary Project from SMPTE on Vimeo.