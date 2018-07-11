SMPTE Publishes Ad, Entertainment ID Standards

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.—The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE) today announced publication of standards, which specify the use of Kantar Media’s audio watermarking technology, for binding Ad-IDs to commercials and Entertainment ID Registry (EIDR) codes to programming content.

"This standard has been called the media industry's equivalent of the 'Universal Product Code [UPC]'" said Jane Clarke, CEO and managing director of the Coalition for Innovative Media Measurement (CIMM). "Similar to the standardized ID that improved accuracy and efficiency for the retail consumer packaged-goods industry, Ad-ID and EIDR will enable advertising and content identifiers to remain embedded throughout the media distribution ecosystem."

The SMPTE 24TB Open Binding of IDs Drafting Group created and published two new sets of standards and recommended practices. ST 2112-10 and RP 2112-11 pertains to the Open Binding of Content Identifiers (OBID), and ST 2112-20 and RP 2112-21 relates to the Open Binding of Distribution Channel IDs and Timestamps.

Both will become building blocks for advancement of cross-platform measurement and content integration, SMPTE said. The standards, which support real-time identification of a piece of content, will mitigate inefficiencies in cross-platform video distribution and measurement workflow.

In particular, the ability to embed these IDs throughout the media ecosystems will improve the efficiency of ad agencies, media companies and marketers. Faster ad verification and audience measurement made possible by the identifiers will one day make it easier for marketers to optimize live and on-demand advertising in a manner similar to how they optimize online advertising, said SMPTE.

The identifiers also will make it easier for television networks and content publishers to offer integrated multiscreen experiences, SMPTE said.

A SMPTE Standards Drafting Group, supported by Ad-ID, a joint venture of the Association of National Advertisers (ANA) and the American Association of Advertising Agencies (4As) recommended Kantar Media’s audio watermarking technology. It was also recommended by EIDR, an industry association operating a registry of over 1 million unique, global identifiers for digital entertainment assets, including motion pictures and television content; and CIMM, whose members represent leading content owners, large advertisers, and media buying agencies.

The new standards are available for purchase from the SMPTE digital library.

SMPTE has also made available a podcast on the standards.