SMPTE Launches Public Awareness Campaign

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. – The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers announced a new public awareness campaign at the 2015 NAB Show with the aim of raising the profile of SMPTE’s contributions to the media and entertainment industry. The campaign launched on April 11.

Unveiled during the Technology Summit on Cinema during NAB 2015, which was produced in partnership with SMPTE, the campaign released the first in a series of short videos that will be published online at www.lifewithoutsmpte.org that highlight SMPTE’s contributions. SMPTE also announced the #LIFEWITHOUTSMPTE hashtag that will center the social media presence on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

“The public at large sees the benefits of SMPTE standards every day in the media they enjoy and the technology they consume it on. But consumers are not exposed to the brand of SMPTE, or the expertise of our members and the work in developing critical interoperability and technology standards for the media and entertainment industry,” said Richard Welsh, SMPTE governor for EMEA and Central and South American region.

The SMPTE, founded in 1916, is a professional membership association focused on motion-imaging standards and education for communications, media, entertainment and technology industries.