SMPTE ‘Honor Roll’ Book Now Available

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.—If you’re looking for a holiday gift for the engineer in your life, SMPTE has a couple possible options for you. In honor of its centennial, the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers has announced that its limited-edition book “The Honor Roll and Honorary Members of the Society of Motion Pictures and Television Engineers,” is now available for purchase. The organization is also accepting pre-orders for “Magic & Miracles: 100 Years of Moving Image Science & Technology.”

“Honor Roll” is a look at the 89 industry professionals who were bestowed with honorary membership or posthumous honor roll induction in the last 100 years. SMPTE is offering the book for members for $25, $30 for non-members.

Interested readers can also be among the first to order “Magic & Miracles,” a commemorative book highlighting the history and work of SMPTE and its members. It features essays, description of landmark events, insight into the Society’s standards development, and archival material of moving-image technology’s evolution. “Magic & Miracles” is expected to be published in April 2017 and currently features a pre-order price of $59.94 for members and $75 for non-members.

Click on the links to order “The Honor Roll and Honorary Members of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers” and “Magic & Miracles.”