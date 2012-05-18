Slovenia's RTV adds Quantel Enterprise sQ for news

Slovenia state broadcaster RTV has chosen Quantel's Enterprise sQ fast-turnaround production system to handle all of its news, magazine, studio clips and sports production needs.

The RTV system will be built around four Quantel sQ servers, providing a total of more than 3000 hours of media storage using the latest HD MPEG-4 AVCI compression.

The system will support more than 120 journalists and producers using sQ Cut desktop editors, together with 19 Qube and sQ Edit craft editors. Quantel's Mission will provide media asset management and ingest. SQ Play will provide playout facilities.

The system also incorporates Quantel's QTube global media workflow technology, enabling field production teams to edit together stories combining locally captured and centrally held media using standard Internet connections.

According to Matjaz Fajdiga, RTV technical manager, the Quantel sQ server and editing interface will improve the broadcaster's efficiency, giving RTV a greater ability to get HD news and sports quickly.

The system, selected after a competitive tendering process, has been ordered through Quantel's partner, O-Video.