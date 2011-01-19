SKY New Zealand migrates to Pilat Media IBMS v6

SKY New Zealand has migrated to Version 6 of Pilat Media's Integrated Broadcast Management System (IBMS).

The upgrade will enable the DTH platform to deploy numerous projects supporting enhanced service offerings and future expansion. For instance, IBMS Version 6's on-demand planning functionality will drive scheduling for SKY's online media player, iSKY, which will power SKY's Web TV offerings. The on-demand planner will integrate with content acquisitions under control of IBMS to manage scheduling of nonlinear playout according to rights agreements for each asset.