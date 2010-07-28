Sky Australia expands OmniBus Systems iTX installation for Sky Racing

Sky Racing in Australia has further expanded its OmniBus iTX multiplatform transmission system with the addition of new international channels, bringing the total iTX channel count at Sky in Sydney to nine. Sky Australia first went live March 16, 2010, with an initial four TV channels, one online and two mobile. Sky Racing provides up to 17 hours of live thoroughbred, harness and greyhound racing coverage each day.

Sky's iTX installation is configured with the iTX GFX real-time 3D graphics module, chosen to allow the generation of complex, up-to-the-minute, live graphics for a variety of programming including racing coverage.