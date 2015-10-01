Sinclair Unveils Connect to Congress Initiative

WASHINGTON—Offering a new way for local constituents to communicate with their representatives on Capitol Hill, Sinclair Broadcasting Group has unveiled its Connect to Congress new segment. This multimedia initiative combines broadcast, Internet and social media technologies to connect local markets and members of Congress.

Following Sinclair’s acquisition of ABC affiliate WJLA in Washington, Sinclair seeks to create a more regular dialogue between viewers and members of Congress with Connect to Congress. Since June, Sinclair has conducted more than 100 interviews and will continue to book weekly sessions.

“Instead of making Members come to our stations when they are in-district, we are bringing our local TV stations to them in D.C.,” said Scott Livingston, creator of Connect to Congress.

Sinclair will roll-out local Connect to Congress webpages in October, which will include Congressional interviews, stories from the company’s Capitol Hill Bureau and other national news outlets, polling questions, and more.