Sinclair Partners with Global Red Cross to Raise Funds for Ukraine

BALTIMORE—Sinclair Broadcast Group today announced the company has launched Sinclair Cares: Ukraine Relief, a fundraising partnership with Global Red Cross to help with their humanitarian relief efforts on the ground in Ukraine and neighboring countries.

“Our viewers and employees embody a spirit of compassion, caring and giving, and we are proud to partner with the American Red Cross and the global Red Cross network to assist in the humanitarian relief efforts to provide emergency aid, food and medical supplies in Ukraine,” said Rob Weisbord, chief operations officer and president of Broadcast.

According to the UN Human Rights Council, more than three million people have fled Ukraine and an estimated 18 million — a third of the country’s population —need humanitarian assistance.

Beginning on March 16, www.SinclairCares.com will be fundraising on behalf of the Global Red Cross to support the delivery of emergency aid, such as providing food, fuel, medical supplies and first aid training support to those in Ukraine and others seeking safety in neighboring countries.

Sinclair will provide a corporate match of up to $50,000 for the first $50,000 raised through www.SinclairCares.com.