Sinclair, One Media Profile ATSC 3.0 Receiver Specs

BALTIMORE—Sinclair Broadcast Group and its subsidiary, ONE Media, are focusing on ATSC 3.0 receiver design and cross-platform user data collection.



The emerging ATSC 3.0 broadcast transmission format enables video content and data across the landscape of smart devices. Sinclair and ONE are developing technology and data-gathering methodologies to react and respond to user interaction, and to “capture significant and meaningful information relating to the consumer’s actual viewing and consumption behaviors.”



The idea is to take charge of audience measurement versus farming it out to third-party metric providers.



Sinclair and ONE note that the value of this captured data can be monetized several ways. For advertisers, it will provide a greater efficiency in spending with addressability and personalization. Broadcasters, in turn, are afforded a greater efficiency in reaching and capitalizing on a larger advertising market. Sinclair and ONE also said they expect that the data will provide a means to significantly reduce or eliminate rating measurement expenses.



“This is about knowing the truth regarding who is watching, what they’re watching and when they’re watching,” said David Smith, president and CEO of Sinclair. “Data gathering, measurement and behavior is too important for us not to have a reliable system and there is an immediacy to have this in place to coincide with the rollout of ATSC 3.0. Sinclair and ONE Media 3.0 intend to build it and make it available to the industry. We are currently working with device manufacturers and will shortly identify a test market in which to conduct live field trials.”



