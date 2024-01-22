Sinclair Names Diana Wilkin VP/GM of Stations in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.—Sinclair has named Diana Wilkin vice president and general manager of WPEC/CBS, WTVX/CW and WTCN/MY in West Palm Beach, Florida. Wilkin was previously the vice president and general manager of KOKH/FOX and KOCB, Sinclair’s television stations in Oklahoma City.

In making the announcement, Rob Weisbord, Sinclair’s chief operating officer and president of local media, said, “Diana is a highly experienced media executive and has been a tremendous asset for the company leading our stations in Oklahoma City. We are pleased to welcome Diana back to West Palm Beach and WPEC, where she successfully ran the television station earlier in her career.”

Wilkin has held several executive leadership positions across the broadcast industry, including managing partner at Twelve 24 Media, CBS Network’s president of affiliate relations, and Fox Broadcasting’s senior vice president of network distribution. Throughout her career, she has also served as vice president/general manager in several markets, including WPEC/West Palm, WAWS/WTEV/Jacksonville, KGPE/Fresno, KSAS/Wichita, and WSFX/Wilmington.

“I’m thrilled to be returning to WPEC. We have an amazing footprint in South Florida and it’s an incredible opportunity to oversee the stations’ growth, innovation, and community engagement within the market,” said Wilkin.

A longtime member of the National Association of Broadcasters, Wilkin currently serves on several public and non-profit boards, including the Broadcasters Foundation of America and Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Finance from the University of Southern California where she graduated Magna Cum Laude.