Sinclair Broadcast Group to be Dropped from Frontier Cable

SEATTLE & PORTLAND, ORE.—The end of 2016 will also be the end of the relationship between Sinclair Broadcast Group stations in Seattle and Portland, Ore., and Frontier Cable. In a press release, Sinclair announced that its stations KOMO-TV in Seattle and KATU-TV in Portland will not renew its retransmission consent agreement with Frontier, which will results in Frontier not carrying these stations as of Jan. 1, 2017.

Frontier also informed Sinclair that it does not intend to offer the Tennis Channel, which is owned by Sinclair, to its subscribers.

In the press release, Barry Faber, Sinclair’s EVP of distribution and network relations, encouraged Frontier customers to consider alternative distributors—like Comcast, DirecTV and Dish—who will continue to carry Sinclair stations.