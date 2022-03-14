Sinclair Broadcast Group Names Rebecka Butcher VP/GM in Flint, Mich.

FLINT, Mich.—Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has named Rebecka Butcher vice president/general manager of WSMH (Fox) in Flint, Mich.

In the new role, Butcher will also be responsible for oversight of providing services to WEYI (NBC) and WBSF (CW).

Butcher, who served as vice president/general manager of WEYI/WBSF from 2008-2015, returns to the stations from Adams Outdoor Advertising, where she most recently served as the general sales manager.

Butcher spent 17 years at WEYI/WBSF, joining the stations in 1998 as an account executive and quickly moving up the ranks, serving as local sales manager and general sales manager before being elevated to vice president and general manager in 2008.

“Rebecka is well-respected with deep relationships in the community,” said Rob Weisbord, Sinclair’s chief operating officer and president of broadcast in a statement announcing the appointment. “She is a strategic thinker with a history of strong sales and business development, and we are thrilled Rebecka has returned home to lead the team in Flint.”

Butcher has been recognized with honors from Billboard Insider and Flint’s Woman 2 Woman Magazine. She serves on several local boards, including Mid-Michigan Crime Stoppers and Chesaning Schools of Education. She holds degrees from Baker College in Owosso, Mich. and Delta College in Saginaw, Mich.

“My motto has always been, hope is not a plan, put your strategy in front of you and follow your roadmap to success,” Butcher said. “I’m excited to return and help build the roadmap to continue to grow the success of these stations.”