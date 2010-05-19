Sinclair Adds Chyron Axis Graphics



The Sinclair Broadcast Group recently announced that it has implemented Chryon’s Internet-based Axis graphics services. The station group has been using Axis map services for the past five years and adds charts, news and market quotations to the package.



“Working in the Axis ‘cloud’ allows Sinclair to increase productivity within our news producing stations and to gain efficiencies in the process as a whole,” said Del Parks, Sinclair’s vice president of operations and engineering. “The entire suite of Axis solutions allows our producers and editors more flexibility to respond to breaking news with dynamic graphics across all channels.”



Sinclair is also implementing the Axis “track & order” system, which allows graphics to be quickly ordered, and also provides easy tracking of customized assets.



The Sinclair Broadcast Group reaches approximately 22 percent of U.S. households and owns, operates, or provides sales services to 58 television stations in 35 markets.



