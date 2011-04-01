Signiant helps WWE move from tape-based to file distribution

The WWE will use Signiant's content supply chain management solution to enable the timely and secure exchange of critical video content between itself and NBCUniversal. The Signiant system is a new digital content delivery tool that replaces WWE's previous tape-based delivery processes.

NBCUniversal runs WWE programs weekly on several of its channel networks, including USA and SyFy. Because NBCUniversal is also a Signiant user, WWE chose Signiant's Content Transporter product to create a fully managed network between the two organizations for secure, accelerated content transfers of promos and full-length programs. Content Transport features the Signiant Acceleration Protocol (SAP) for fast, reliable and secure movement of files over a WAN, with centralized network management tools for controlling, monitoring, tracking and reporting on network activity. As with all Signiant products, Content Transport features Signiant's B2B content-peering technology, which uses trusted software agents to provide a common security model for companies to link to and exchange content freely and safely with their business partners.

WWE will use the Signiant solution for other domestic and international networks also using Signiant within the year. The solution will be especially valuable for timely delivery of customized programming for specific regions.