Sigalert Reports 500,000 Downloads

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS: Clear Channel’s Total Traffic Network division has announced that its free iPhone and iPad traffic and information app, Sigalert has been downloaded 500,000 times.

The app provides information on traffic congestion, road closures and accidents. It also makes suggestions on alternate routes. Sigalert also has a PC version.

Sigalert says that it has coverage over 100 metropolitan areas in the U.S. Sigalert is available from the Apple App store.