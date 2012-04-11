Shure Mics Academy of Country Music Awards

Singer Sara Evans performs onstage during the 47th Annual Academy Of Country Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena April 1, 2012 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/ACMA2012/Getty Images for ACM)

NILES, ILL.: The 47th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards show recently was broadcast live on CBS from two venues featuring 24 performances, most of them on Shure wireless microphone systems.



Wireless systems were supplied by ATK Audiotek, while system design and frequency coordination were handled by Dave Bellamy of Soundtronics. ACM Awards mixer Mark King’s main job was handling the broadcast, but he also mixed for Chris Young and Sara Evans. Both used Shure’s Axient, which he said sounded like a hard-wired mic.



The show’s monitor engineer, Jason Spence, used the Shure PSM 1000 wireless personal monitor system with diversity reception. “All the in-ear monitor systems used on the broadcast were PSM 1000s,” he said. “We had 12 channels. I’m still trying to find the words to describe how far ahead this system is compared to everything else, even to Shure’s other products. It’s a game-changer, both for sound quality and for RF performance.”

