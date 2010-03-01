Shotoku to show enhanced control system at NAB

At the NAB Show Shotoku will introduce an enhanced version of its TR-T system, a touch control panel capable of controlling both Shotoku and third-party robotic cameras systems.

The system is now available in 16:9 widescreen configuration, making it suitable for use in HD studio environments as it integrates with most HD/SDI routers. The high-resolution widescreen VGA touch screen uses the latest seamless glass Acoustic Pulse technology to provide accuracy and durability over many years of intensive use without ever needing recalibrating.

Further enhancements include a configurable screen layout supporting 16 cameras that can be controlled by a single operator position. The panel uses multicolored illuminated keys to communicate the system status and control settings, with the same joystick for ultra-smooth on-air control that has become the standard of a Shotoku system.

The TR-T is compatible with all Shotoku heads as well as third-party systems as part of the Phoenix control solution. Phoenix allows existing robotics users to choose their own upgrade pace by replacing obsolete control system hardware and software with up-to-date technology while leaving the core electro-mechanical subsystems.