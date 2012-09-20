Shoreline Church Adds Four Ikegami HDK-77EX Cameras

MAYWOOD, N.J.– Shoreline Church in Austin, Texas recently upgraded their signal to HD with four new Ikegami HDK-77EX full digital HDTV portable cameras. The house of worship utilizes professionally-produced video to reach its various campuses and Internet audiences weekly.

“Video is critical to what we do – once our service begins, we are using our camera feeds every moment,” said David Cherry, technical director for Shoreline Church. “We have remote campuses, and they were designed and built with HD video in mind because our messages are represented with video. It was imperative that the video quality be the highest we could get, which is why we went with Ikegami.”

In the 5,000-seat North Campus auditorium, two Ikegami HDK-77EX cameras are fixed in center positions, a third is situated house left on a trolley with 30 ft. range, and the fourth is on a 24-foot jib. In addition to its remote broadcast, the video is projected live onto two 28-foot wide HD screens in the auditorium.

Using full-digital process application specific integrated circuits (ASICs) precision-designed at 0.18 micro m rule, the video signals are digitized with 14-bit analog/digital conversion, and up to 38-bit internal digital processing circuits. Nonlinear processing, such as gamma correction, is performed digitally, improving picture quality and reliability.

“Cameras can really help in creating that visual environment that so many churches are looking for,” Cherry said. “We’re telling an important story through video. We depend on our Ikegami cameras to do that.”