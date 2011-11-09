SGO Plans to Adopt Bright Technologies’ BrightClip



RENO, NEV.: Bright Technologies announced that SGO has agreed to support its BrightClip intelligent data recording technology on Mistika--SGO’s post-production system. The integration enables customers to benefit from Mistika’s feature-set combined with BrightDrive’s tools and functionalities for a robust post-production workflow.



Implementing BrightClip will enable Mistika to function seamlessly with the BrightDrive media file server, developed specifically for media and entertainment. BrightClip provides disk recording and playback of media within the digital post-production environment by overcoming the need for data optimization. As media is moved between the different processes of a post-production workflow, BrightClip employs technology to ensure content is organized logically on disks, therefore maximizing performance.



Mistika is a flexible, high-end, post-production system capable of SD, HD, 2K, 4K, 5K, and stereoscopic 3D with real-time ARRI, RED camera and other native data workflows. It integrates timeline-based editing, conforming, infinite-layer compositing, color grading and image restoration all in one complete solution, with various toolsets working together in the timeline. Mistika will work with all three versions of BrightDrive media file server.



