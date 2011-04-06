Session to examine 3net 3-D TV network at NAB Show
Tom Cosgrove, CEO of 3net, a 24/7 3-D TV network, will join Tim Pastore, 3net vice president of production and development; Sony 3-D Technology Center stereographer Grant Anderson; Josh Derby, Discovery Communications director of technology and standards; and Craig Tanner, president and chief stereographer at Digital Revolution Studios; for a session titled "3net: Programming and Producing High-Quality 3DTV" at the 2011 NAB Show. Carolyn Giardina, contributing editor of technology at The Hollywood Reporter will moderate the Content Theater panel discussion, scheduled for Monday, April 11, at 2 p.m.
3net is a joint venture by Discovery Communications, Sony and IMAX. The network, which launched in February, leverages the combined strengths of the partners in all aspects of the 3-D ecosystem, including content, technology, TV distribution and operations. The channel delivers high-quality, immersive 3-D viewing to home audiences. It is pioneering the production and broadcast of a wide-range of native 3-D programming for the emerging in-home marketplace, with the goal of setting the "gold standard" for 3-D TV content.
"3net: Programming and Producing High-Quality 3DTV" will cover 3net's vision for content and distribution, using new and yet-to-be-released footage as an illustration. Panelists will address the creative and technical challenges of producing and acquiring compelling, multigenre content for the emerging 3-D consumer marketplace. They will also talk about 3net's top productions and explain how these shows meet and exceed the network's creative and technical standards.
