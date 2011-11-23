SES-4 Arrives at Baikonur Sat Launch Site



On Monday Space Systems/Loral announced the SES-4 satellite, which was constructed by that company for SES, had been delivered to the Baikonur Space Center in Kazakhstan where it will be launched aboard an ILS Proton Breeze M launch vehicle from International Launch Services. SES-4 will be the largest and most powerful satellite in the SES fleet.



The 20 kW satellite has 52 C-band transponders and 72 Ku-band transponders. It will replace NSS-7, which is located at 338 degrees EL, a location that covers the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The satellite includes an extensive channel switching capability between C- and Ku-band transponders for enhanced connectivity. It's built on the SSL-1300 platform and is designed to provide service for 15 years or longer.



"With SES-4 at launch base, we will soon be ready to provide enhanced services to customers on four continents," said Martin Halliwell, chief technology officer at SES. "We are very happy with our close collaborative relationship with Space Systems/Loral and look forward to a successful launch."



Additional data on the new satellite, including frequencies and coverage maps, is available on the SES World Skies SES-4 Web page.



