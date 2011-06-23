Sennheiser offers new firmware for wireless mic systems

Beginning this month, audio specialist Sennheiser will release new firmware that allows its evolution Wireless ew 300 G3, ew 500 G3 and 2000 Series wireless systems to be networked and fully programmed without a computer.

Small- and medium-sized installations can now be set up more conveniently than ever before. The new firmware integrates key features from Sennheiser’s Wireless System Manager (WSM) software into the receivers’ onboard Easy Setup menu.

The company’s Easy Setup feature will now allow users to program coordinated frequency presets into their linked receivers, using only the front panel controls on a single receiver.

With “Stand-alone Network” firmware, one receiver is defined as the master, which distributes the recommended results of an Easy Setup frequency scan into all networked receivers, connected via standard Ethernet cables and a switch.

With this new functionality, complete frequency coordinations can be programmed on the fly, without the need for a computer running Wireless Systems Manager (WSM) software.

The new Stand-alone Network firmware will be available as a free download, starting in late June at the Sennheiser website.