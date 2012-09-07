Sennheiser introduces MKE 600 shotgun microphone

Sennheiser's new MKE 600 shotgun microphone is designed to provide video journalists with a microphone that can master even the toughest video sound challenges. Its high level of directivity ensures that it picks up sound from the camera direction with minimal background noise.

The switchable low-cut filter makes sure that handling and wind noise is also minimized. A shock mount with an integral flashmount adapter is included to enable the mic to be fixed to a video camera without difficulties. The design of the shock mount prevents handling noise from being transmitted to the microphone. Like any other shotgun microphone, the MKE 600 can also be used on a microphone boom.

For cameras that do not provide phantom power, the MKE 600 can be powered by a standard AA battery. A switch is provided to deactivate the battery power when the camera is not in use, thus preventing the battery from being discharged. An LED on the battery switch indicates when the battery voltage is low, at which point the video journalist still has a reserve of around eight hours.