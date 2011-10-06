Senior Housing Telecom Provider CareConnect Signs With LightSquared



RESTON, Va. and LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OHIO: CareConnect, a telecom provider targeting the senior housing industry, signed a wholesale agreement with LightSquared for it’s proposed high-speed wireless broadband network.



CareConnect provides next-generation services and products, including emergency response systems, telephone systems, fixed high-speed Internet access and satellite television services to senior housing facilities throughout the country.



Operating on LightSquared’s nationwide network, CareConnect will be able to deploy 4G, LTE service. Residents in CareConnect-supported communities will be able to access and manage their daily schedules, receive community updates, access the Web, video chat with family and friends and run other applications while using the latest mobile devices.



