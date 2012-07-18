Sencore furthers support of PBS' WARN Act project

Sencore has extended its partnership with PBS to deliver an advanced message data encapsulator in support of the PBS Warning, Alert, and Response Network (WARN) Act compliance project.

The new data encapsulator will work in tandem with other Sencore solutions already in place to enable PBS, its member stations, public television, and non-commercial educational stations to provide next-generation emergency alert services.

The message encapsulator works in coordination with Sencore-provided MRD 3187B receivers and TDI 3000 transport data injectors to create a redundant data network leveraging the existing PBS broadcast infrastructure. The WARN backup data network connects FEMA to commercial mobile service (CMS) providers for the delivery of geotargeted emergency warning text messages to cellular telephones across the United States. The data encapsulator will leverage proven, tested hardware components from both the MRD 3187B and the TDI 3000 to provide a solution that is reliable and easy to maintain.