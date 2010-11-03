Senate Recording Studio Adding Hitachi Cams



The U.S. Senate Recording Studio has placed an order for 18 Hitachi DK-H32 HDTV camera heads for use in a video teleconferencing upgrade program. The units will replace older Hitachi standard-definition cameras and will be used to connect senators with both their colleagues in the Senate and constituents in their home states.



“We’re extremely pleased that the U.S. Senate Recording Studio has placed another order for our DK-H32 and DK-H31 HD broadcast quality cameras,” said Sean Moran, vice president of sales at Hitachi Kokusai Electric America. “We value our long-term relationship with the U.S. Senate Recording Studio and the confidence and trust they place in our products and services.”



This recent acquisition is an addition to two previous orders placed by the organization and will bring the total number of 720p/60 Hitachi cameras being used by the U.S. Senate Recording Studio up to 74. The U.S. Senate Studio is based within the U.S. Capitol Visitor Center and is responsible for production and distribution of all audio and video feeds originating from the U.S. Senate Chamber, as well as the operation of Congressional production facilities and preservation of archival video material.



