Senate Hearing on STELAR Set for Oct. 23

WASHINGTON—The Senate has officially set a time to examine whether or not STELAR should be reauthorized before it expires at the end of this year.

The Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation has set a hearing date for “The Reauthorization of STELAR” of Oct. 23 at 10 a.m. The hearing will be convened by Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), chairman of the committee.

The hearing will look into the policy considerations for reauthorizing the Satellite Television Extension and Localism Act (STELAR) and how to ensure Americans living beyond the reach of a broadcast signal maintain access to local programming. Witnesses are also expected to discuss the effectiveness of STELAR’s good faith requirement and other targeted video marketplace reforms Congress should consider in the next STELAR reauthorization.

Witnesses expected to appear at the hearing, though subject to change, include Emily Barr, president and CEO of The Graham Media Group and chairwoman for NAB’s Television Board; Denny Law, CEO and general manager at Golden West Telecommunications; Robert Thun, senior vice president of content and programming at AT&T; and J.C. Watts, chairman and co-founder of The Black News Channel.

A live video stream of the hearing will be available on www.commerce.senate.gov.