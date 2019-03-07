Seattle NBC Affiliate Letting Viewers Text News Programs

SEATTLE—Working with the business texting firm Zipwhip and audience engagement platform Tagboard, Seattle’s NBC affiliate, KING 5, has added viewer texting capability for all of its news programs. Through the service, KING 5 viewers can text in to the network and have their text messages and photo appear on-air. Viewers reportedly posted 1,300 texts during a recent snowstorm in Seattle.

The goal of allowing viewers to text TV stations is to help retain viewers from social media platforms and boosting mobile presence.

Find out more about this effort from Mobile Marketer.