SeaChange Unveils cFlow Video Management, Personalization Portfolio

ACTON, Mass. — SeaChange has announced its new cFlow solutions portfolio. The company describes it as a comprehensive set of video management and personalization tools for video providers.

“Broadcasters have built their primetime lineups for decades to create a ‘flow’ from one show to another, and between content and ads, to keep audiences watching and returning,” said Shankar Nagarajan, SeaChange VP of product management.

The cFlow portfolio is aimed at enabling OTT video providers to create personalized content flows to improve viewer engagement and unlock the potential of anytime, anywhere multiscreen services, he said.

The new portfolio repositions SeaChange to help its customers navigate the march towards personalization of television and capitalize on this change, Nagarajan added.

The SeaChange cFlow portfolio includes four solution families that can be used together or standalone, including:

cContent content management: Simplifies the design and management of complex content workflows, provides metadata enrichment needed to match the right content to viewers and scales as subscriber numbers grow;

cBridge offer, session and transaction management: A set of back-office management capabilities, including offer creation, pricing, packaging, promotion and multiscreen session management;

cAds ad management: Tools to develop and manage monetization through targeted, personalized advertising across multiple channels and devices; and

cView viewer experience: Client software that provides a consistent, personalized look, feel and experience across mobile devices, smart TVs, connected TVs and set-top boxes.

SeaChange this year is celebrating its 25th anniversary, and the expertise in management of video and creating engaging viewer experiences acquired over that history is enabling the company to infuse “that experience into every element of cFlow,” said Nagarajan.

